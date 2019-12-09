Facebook may be pulled into United Cajun Navy hearings; more legal action expected, spokesperson says

“There’s been dozens and dozens of attempts to report individual posts. The group itself, which is called Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks, is the mechanism of misinformation in this case. There have been dozens and dozens of reports to Facebook about that group itself being fraudulent, spreading false information, spreading hate speech, putting harassment, bullying, and all that [on the page]. So far, to my knowledge every time the report came back that they didn’t violate [Facebook’s] community standards. Facebook has removed several dozens of individual comments made because they did deem them against their community standards, but has neglected to remove the group even though it has demonstrably shown many instances of maliciousness and violating what usually violates Facebook’s community standards by their own admission," said Trascher. “Because of the way the platform works you can set up as many fake accounts with fake names and fake pictures which we have evidence of several of these defendants doing and post whatever you want. In some cases, people think that absolves them of liability. You have to walk a line between what’s free speech, but at the same time, there’s been an established law on slander and libel with regards to demonstrating malicious intent. Cyberstalking and cyberbullying are new frontiers that are evolving every day. I think that social media platforms have been under a lot of pressure to do a better job policing."