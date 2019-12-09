Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — In case you missed it in Week 14 of the NFL regular season: Jimmy Garoppolo turned in a confidence-building, career-burnishing performance to help the San Francisco 49ers come back to edge Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints 48-46 in a thrill-a-minute game. And Jimmy G. seems to be heating up just as Tom Terrific appears to be slowing down. Another top topic after Sunday's games was the way Tom Brady and the rest of New England's offense looked in a 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots were hurt by three bad officiating calls.