Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies at 34

The death was announced just hours after Major League Baseball displayed Frates’ BC baseball cap at a news conference to announce a charity auction to benefit ALS research. ESPN announcer Jon Sciambi said Nancy and John Frates wanted to be at the winter meetings in San Diego for the announcement but stayed home to take care of Pete. “Pete continues to fight strong and inspire everyone today,” Sciambi said. “I wish Pete could be here, and, Pete, if you’re watching, we love you. Keep fighting, pal.”