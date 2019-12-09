Latest ticket, hotel prices ahead of Peach Bowl in Atlanta

(WAFB) - LSU was allotted 13,500 tickets for the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. All of those tickets have been claimed, meaning fans can only find tickets now on the resale market or through third-party vendors.
The cheapest standing-room-only ticket available on Stubhub, LSU’s official resale marketplace, is selling for $130. These fans will not have a dedicated seat, but be allowed to stand on the concourse overlooking the field in the endzone.
Ticket prices generally fluctuate based on market demand, meaning prices could fall as the game nears.
A two-night stay at the LSU team hotel in downtown Atlanta from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29 will cost $349 each night, according to Google’s room tracking service. The week prior, the same room would cost $155 each night.
LSU fans are not just fighting Oklahoma Sooners for space. The Peach Bowl falls in between Christmas and New Year’s Day, meaning holiday travelers are also driving prices up.
As expected, the average cost for a room is significantly cheaper in Atlanta’s suburbs.
