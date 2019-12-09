Man threatened with gun, carjacked in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Someone carjacked a man in the Hollygrove area after crashing into his truck and pulling out a gun, New Orleans police said.
The alleged robbery happened on Sunday (Dec. 8) at 6:38 p.m. in the 8200 blk. of Earhart Blvd.
The 52-year-old victim was northbound on Monroe St. when he was told by the assailant to either run or get shot, police said.
The victim ran to a nearby business and called police.
If you have any information on this carjacking, call Crimestoppers 504-822-1111.
