Overtime Podcast #116 - Saints lose shootout, LSU is CFP #1 seed, Fritz is staying at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints stumble in the race for the NFC #1 seed while LSU is crowned the College Football Playoff’s top team heading into the semifinals and Tulane is nearing a contract extension with head coach Willie Fritz.
Sean Fazende’s impressions after New Orleans 48-46 loss to San Francisco:
“You sense the disappointment, you sense the hurt but I also sense...let’s be real here, those are two of the top teams in the NFL and those two teams could very well meet again and it could go differently the next time.”
Chris Hagan on the possibility of Oklahoma testing LSU’s run defense with quarterback Jalen Hurts:
“We saw Texas A&M attempt it acouple times with Kellen Mond and LSU did a pretty good job there. I think they’ve ideally learned their lesson and Dave Aranda will have plenty of time to self-scout that area of their defense that’s been gashed at times and get better for it."
Juan Kincaid on Tulane nearing a contract extension with Willie Fritz after being considered for other job openings:
“Athletic director Troy Dannen says he loves it when other schools come after his coaches because it shows that he is hiring quality coaches and he also acknowledged that he’s had to let go of some coaches that were not so great.”
