Shelby: Cold Front Arrives Tuesday

Patchy fog is possible through the morning hours, then a warm and cloudy Monday is on tap. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but most will stay dry as highs climb into the upper 70s.
Tuesday is the rollercoaster day as we’ll start dry and warm with the potential for fog once again. A strong cold front will cross the area during the day taking our temperatures from the 70s to the 50s by the afternoon. So, don't let the morning warmth fool you! Rain chances will continue even after the front passes, so be prepared for the cold and wet conditions through Tuesday night.
The rain will clear early Wednesday and we’ll even get some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs Wednesday and Thursday with dry skies. Another disturbance will pass to our south on Friday and could bring another chance for rain. Thankfully, the weekend looks dry, sunny, and a little warmer.
