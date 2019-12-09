Team celebration may be short lived but LSU fans party on

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The joy of winning the SEC Championship is probably short-lived for LSU but for the fans, the elation did not stop when they went to sleep.
“I thought it was amazing,” said Anna Hodge, a lifelong LSU fan.
LSU senior and soon to be graduate Laiken Bergeron was ecstatic over the win.
“Really it was a dream come true,” said Bergeron. “I grew up going to the games since I was probably five-years-old and to be here at college and see this my last semester here, it’s just been a dream come true.”
Even an unfortunate Alabama fan that lives in Baton Rouge had reason to celebrate.
“I’ll pull for LSU through it all since I’m an SEC man the whole way,” said Trey Smith.
The excitement is so far spread, stores are running out of LSU gear.
“We just brought these out and a whole lot of people came in and, it’s the SEC Championship shirts, and you know I expect them to sell out pretty fast,” said Jahren King who works at LSU Sports Shop right next to Mike’s habitat.
King is also a junior at LSU. He thinks the excitement does not stop with the team’s first birth in the College Football Playoff, he believes the Tigers win it all this year.
“I feel like it’s only right with the natty in New Orleans, I feel like that kind of is a sign we’re going to win,” said King. “I think we’ll take it all the way.”
