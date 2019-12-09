Temperature Plunge Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A strong cold front will move across Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday. The day will start muggy with some fog possible. Rain will break out across most of the area during the day as well. Temperatures will start in the 60s north of the lake but fall into the 50s by noon. On the south shore temperatures could reach the middle 70s before falling back into the 50s by late afternoon and early evening.
It will be much cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. The sun should make a return as well.
By late week an area of low pressure may move out of the Gulf of Mexico and in our general direction. The exact track of the low will determine how much (if any) rain we receive late Thursday and into Friday.
Right now the weekend looks nice.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.