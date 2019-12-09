Temperature Plunge Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A strong cold front will move across Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday. The day will start muggy with some fog possible. Rain will break out across most of the area during the day as well. Temperatures will start in the 60s north of the lake but fall into the 50s by noon. On the south shore temperatures could reach the middle 70s before falling back into the 50s by late afternoon and early evening.