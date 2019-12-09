Uptown boil water advisory still in effect after water main repair

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board officials say the Louisiana Department of Health is in the process of testing water samples taken near Tulane University.
The boil water advisory is still in effect for residents who lost water pressure or water altogether.
This comes after a 30-inch main break beneath Calhoun and South Johnson Streets near Tulane Stadium.
It spurred a precautionary boil water advisory for the immediate area that later expanded to include Carrollton Avenue.
Sewerage and Water Board officials the water main is now fixed, but they’re in the process of repairing it. Workers found valve problems they need to address.
Bob Turner, Sewerage and Water Board General Superintendent says the older the pipes, the greater the chance you're going to see problems.
“We've asked for additional funding in the budget and we have some funding that will be dedicated to inspecting existing valves,” Turner said.
“Because we know we have broken valves in the system on large lines. but it's a matter of being able to find the funding to put in place in order to change those valves out,” Turner said.
The Sewerage and Water Board is currently looking into a preventative maintenance program, according to Turner.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.