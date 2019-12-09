VIDEO: NOPD searching for suspect in Algiers burglary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD is asking for assistance behind a burglary that occurred in the 3500 block of Kable Drive at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.
Surveillance cameras captured the male entering the business and removing the security cameras while covering his face with a shirt.
The video captures the suspect removing the "Sentry” safe security, which contained a large amount of cash, according to the report.
The New Orleans Police said the subject appears to be around 50 years old and walks with a slight limp in his leg.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the identity of the wanted subject is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.