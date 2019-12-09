WATCH: Fans react to Saints close loss to the 49ers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There was a lot of energy as fans filed out of the dome today. Saints fans were worked up over a close game lost and 49ers fans celebrated a win.
For some, there was disbelief. The Who Dat Nation stood by the black and gold until the very end hopeful the Saints had set themselves up for a win.
“I lost my voice. We should’ve won,” fan Hernaldo Vanegas said.
49ers fans were out in force, many reveling in their one-point win. However, Saints fans believe they know why their team fell, and they say it has nothing to do with performance.
“It seems like it always comes down to the penalty, the bad calls and the bad juju. I’ve never seen a home team get as bad calls as we get here in the Superdome,” fan Julian Johnson said.
Though they’re disappointed, regardless of why Saints fans say they’ll continue to do what Saints fans do. That is, support the black and gold.
