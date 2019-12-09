Zack: Strong front on the way this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a story of two seasons this week as we will see temperatures rising to near 80 one day before falling into the 40s and 50s the next.
As you head back to work on Monday, that will be one of those spring-like days with clouds on the increase and maybe some patchy fog along the coast. A random shower can’t be ruled out but for the most part it will be a dry, warm and breezy day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Tuesday is the flip day as we start the day dry before a strong cold front moves in around lunch. This will take our temperatures from the 70s and send them plunging by the afternoon. We will rapidly fall into the 40s and 50s behind the front meaning don’t let the morning warmth fool you. Grab the jacket when you head into work on Tuesday!
Now most of the rain with this front will actually be behind it so once temperatures start falling expect rain showers to increase into Tuesday evening and not clearing until some point Wednesday morning. We do look to dry out a little going into Thursday before yet another disturbance passes us by on Friday possibly bringing another chance for rain. It’s safe to say the pattern for the middle to end of this week looks chilly, damp and wet at times.
