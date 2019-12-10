Bruce: Strong Cold Front On The Way-Rain Then A 20° Drop

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Big changes are on the way as a strong cold front will move across Southeast Louisiana Tuesday. Temperatures start in the 60s north of the lake but fall into the 50s by noon. On the south shore, temperatures could reach the middle 70s before falling back into the 50s by late afternoon and early evening.
In addition, the day will start muggy with some dense fog south and east of the Lake. Then, scattered rain will develop across the area throughout the day.
Wednesday will be much cooler with temperatures in the 40s to start and highs in the 50s. The sun will return by late morning.
Later this week, an area of low pressure may move out of the Gulf of Mexico and in our general direction. The exact track of the low will determine how much, if any, rain we receive late Thursday and into Friday.
For now, the weekend looks nice with plenty of sunshine.
