Gr8 Neighbor on a Mission with Buddy the Rescue Dog

"We want people to reach out for help. Instead of dumping a dog on the side of the road, or shooting it or tying it to the back of the truck and dragging it, to reach out for help, says DeRouen. “We have shelters and rescues. Also, don’t get a dog if you can’t afford it. It happens a lot especially this time of year. Everybody wants a puppy for Christmas and come February and March, nobody wants those puppies anymore.”