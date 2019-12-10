Jeff Duncan: Saints’ loss to 49ers is not a deal-breaker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The sun arose on Monday in New Orleans. And I promise you, it will rise again on Tuesday -- and the days after that.
Make no mistake, the Saints’ 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday was a definite heartbreaker. But it’s not a deal-breaker for the Saints’ season.
In fact, I’m more encouraged now by the Saints’ Super Bowl prospects than I was before kickoff on Sunday. And that’s because for the first time in a long time, the Saints offense looked like its old, dominant self again.
The lack of offensive firepower had been my biggest concern with this year’s team. Frankly, I was starting to wonder if we’d ever see another vintage Drew Brees performance again.
But if Brees can throw five touchdown passes and hang 46 points on the best defense in the NFL … well … he can do it on anyone the rest of the way.
Yes, the Saints defense had a rough day at the office. But that’s what happens sometimes when a hot quarterback and crafty play-caller get into a groove. Just ask the 49ers.
Fact is, when you play good, well-coached teams like San Francisco, the games are going to be competitive, back-and-forth affairs. Sometimes the team with the ball last comes out on top. And on Sunday, the Saints simply left a little too much time on the clock, and the 49ers seized the opportunity.
If you recall, the Saints won their season opener against Houston in the exact same way.
Yes, the loss hurts the Saints’ potential playoff seeding. But they still have everything in front of them. All of their goals are within reach.
Look no further than last year for evidence. The Saints beat the Rams in a similar big-stakes game to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. I don’t need to remind you what happened two months later when the Rams returned to New Orleans and beat the Saints in the NFC title Game to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.
The very same thing could happen for the Saints against the 49ers this season.
There’s still a lot of football left to be played. A top-two playoff seed and first-round bye remain attainable. The Saints are still bona fide Super Bowl contenders. One heartbreaking loss to the 49ers doesn’t change that.
