Lakeview residents frustrated with nothing being done about collapsed sidewalks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some Lakeview residents say they're fed up with a sidewalk that's been caved in for years. Some worry, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
"That's the biggest hole I've seen, and it's really big. it's a bad hole," Shelly Howat said.
Cones block off a caved-in sidewalk on the neutral ground of Mouton Street and Canal Boulevard.
Residents say it's been there for years.
"I mean it's been progressively getting worse, and now it's to the point where there used to be a big white and orange barrel in it, and now you can't even see the top of that barrel," Howat said.
To show just how deep it is, one resident shared a picture of him standing inside the hole, with the surface of the sidewalk meeting him at eye level.
"You would think that that would be a priority. something that is that dangerous would take precedence over some other things, but I have not even seen anyone working there," Joy Spansel said.
Residents call it a safety hazard.
"We've got children all over the neighborhood, we ride bikes, and it's a major hazard," Howat said.
"There's children that are all around the area, and I would think it's only a matter of time when someone is really going to get hurt," Spansel said.
Parents say they avoid it.
"We don't even walk on that sidewalk at all. We don't go by it," Howat said.
A few blocks down, another cone covers a gutted sidewalk.
"The sidewalk's going to break down. I know they know about it because here this is. I reported it once, they brought this one, and now they came back and put this one. That's not fixing it, that's just putting another thing on it," Bruce Gebhart said.
Gebhart said he noticed the hole several months ago and made a report to 311.
"We pretty much don't expect anything to happen anymore. Nothing does, usually," Gebhart said.
"It's frustrating. I mean, it's a very big hazard for peoples' safety. Anybody could trip into it and seriously hurt themselves," Howat said.
FOX 8 reached out to Sewerage and Water Board about the two sites but did not hear back.
