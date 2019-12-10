Local butcher questions Payton on going for two-point conversion

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Coach Payton is an aggressive play-caller, it’s always been his M.O. When he went for a two-point conversion against the Niners early in the contest, that really wasn’t surprising at all.
The conversion failed, and the Saints eventually lost the game, 48-46. Obviously the team took the loss hard, but the head coach didn’t expect to be questioned by the local butcher about his play-calling.
“I got the guy at Whole Foods asking me about the 2-point conversion (on Sunday). I said, ‘Hey, your steaks don’t look too good. Worry about your freakin’ meat.’”
No word if Payton still made a purchase from the butcher. I’m guessing...no.
