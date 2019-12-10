Man in critical condition after swallowing drugs, Kenner police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner police arrested a man who is accused of swallowing narcotics and ended up in critical condition at a hospital.
Matthew Hall, 32, of New Orleans, was pulled over in the 2700 blk. of Idaho Ave. on Monday (Dec. 9). He was arrested for possession of Suboxone.
As he was being taken to jail, officers said they noticed him struggling to breathe in the back of the police unit.
After removing Hall from the rear seat of the police unit, officers administered emergency medical care and immediately requested an ambulance. Paramedics discovered a plastic bag containing individually wrapped bags of heroin lodged deep in Hall’s throat.
The bag was removed and emergency care for cardiac arrest was administered.
Three tablets later identified to be MDMA were also found on Hall, police said.
Hall was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Matthew Hall was charged with the following violations: LRS 40:968C/01-A Possession of Schedule III (Suboxone), LRS 40:966A/04-B Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (Heroin) and LRS 40:966C/01-A Possession of a schedule I CDS (MDMA).
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.