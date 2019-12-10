MISSING: 60-year-old not seen since early December

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help located a 60-year-old man who’s been missing since early December.
According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, David Hanvy was last seen on the evening of Dec. 2 at his home. He was reported missing by a family member the following day.
Hanvy is believed to be driving a red 2009 Kia Rio and was last seen wearing a blue pullover jacket and black “Saints” sweatpants.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the APSO’s anonymous tip line or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
