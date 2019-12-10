Report: Saints DE Marcus Davenport suffers season-ending injury

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport’s season is reportedly over. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Davenport will have season-ending foot surgery. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a non-contact play of the Saints loss to the 49ers.
Davenport has improved in his second season with the Saints. He has six sacks on the season and three forced fumbles. With him reportedly out, the Saints have Trey Hendrickson and Carl Granderson on their roster. The team also reportedly worked out Noah Spence, Chris Smith and Shane Ray.
