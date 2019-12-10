Sediment piled high in the Bonnet Carre Spillway after an unprecedented year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Mississippi River dumped millions of cubic yards of sand and dirt in the Bonnet Carre Spillway during back-to-back openings this year.
Contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to clear an estimated 12 million-15 million cubic yards of sand, including about one million cubic yards on the riverside of the structure.
“Just to see it afterward, it’s impressive,” said Chris Brantley, the Corps on-site project manager at the spillway.
“When the water finally did recede, this is probably the most sediment that’s every been accumulated here at the Bonnet Carre Spillway,” Brantley said.
Brantley said half-a-dozen contractors are on-site, including those repairing roads that the river chewed to bits during the spillway opening.
The sand is used in various commercial and residential projects in the area, Brantley said.
