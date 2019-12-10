Sen. Cassidy introduces legislation to help families with newborns pay for early expenses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is fighting for federal financial help for families with newborns.
Cassidy, a Republican, is working with Democrats and members of his own party in hopes of getting the Advancing Support for Working Families Act passed by the Congress.
Under the legislation, families would have the option to advance thousands of dollars of their federal child tax credit to offset expenses associated with having a new child.
"In which a family with a newborn or adopting a child can receive a $5,000 federal credit to help support that child in the child's first year of life. It doesn't raise taxes; it doesn't increase the deficit. What it does do is pull forward a benefit that every family receives for their children, so that the family, the newborn can get $5,000,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy says the legislation already has the support of President Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka.
"The first year of life is the most expensive year of life and if a mother has to choose between going back to work or stay at home with her child we'd rather that choice to be made easy. She can stay home with her child and use the money for income replacement, but if she needs to go back to work then she can use the money for childcare,” said Cassidy. “My preference as a doctor is that she breastfeeds, stays at home, better for the baby, better for the mama and better for us all because that bonding pays long-term benefits."
Cassidy believes it could be the spring of 2020 before the legislation is voted on.
