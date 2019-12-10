STPSO: Lacombe man arrested for fatally drugging woman, sexual assault

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - John Jacob Jenkins was arrested this morning and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of sexual abuse of an animal, according to an SPSO report.
Jenkins, of Lacombe, was arrested in connection to a death that occurred in his home on Oct. 7.
On the day of her death, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a medical emergency at a Lacombe residence on Lake Road, where the victim Jennifer Deblonde Jacob was found unresponsive and unable to be revived.
The autopsy results showed signs of illegal narcotics at the time of her death.
A search warrant was obtained for Jenkins’ residence during the investigation that yielded several items worthy of evidence, including devices containing pornography with bestiality.
On Dec. 3, STP Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of Jacobs’ death as a homicide by poly-substance drug toxicity.
The investigation is still ongoing. Any updates on the case will be provided here.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.