Sun returns Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Much cooler weather continues on Wednesday but the sun will return.
The next weather change will be on Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure tracks out of the Gulf of Mexico. At this time it appears the low is likely to go mostly east of our area. There will be a chance for some spotty rain Thursday night and early Friday. The best chance will be along the coast and in Mississippi.
The weekend looks nice with lots of sun. Storms are possible by Monday ahead of a fairly strong cold front.
