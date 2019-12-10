Tyrann Mathieu shut himself in a freezer for 20 minutes in new PETA video

(WAFB) - In a new video posted by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), former all-star LSU safety, Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu stood in a freezer for 20 minutes to simulate a dog being left outside during winter weather.
“All my body wants to do is huddle right now,” Mathieu says in the video. “I can get out of this freezer. Most dogs are chained up outside, and they’re not able to get warm. This is colder than winter practice.”
Last year, PETA says 30 dogs and other animal companions died from cold weather exposure. In 2017, the group says at least 50 animals lost their lives to freezing temperatures.
In July of 2015, Mathieu appeared in another video for PETA in the opposite conditions; sitting in a car on a hot day to emulate how a pet would feel being left in a vehicle.
