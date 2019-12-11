Bruce: Old Man Winter Returns To The Deep South

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Get out the coats and scarfs as A chilly, windy pattern returns to the deep south. As the afternoon wears on, we will see some sunny peeks finally breaking through. Only a few showers are possible along the coast.
An area of low pressure will track across the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. For now, it appears likely the low will stay south and east of our area, but there’s still a chance for some spotty rain for the end of the work week.
The weekend looks nice with lots of sun and mild temperatures. Our next strong cold front looks to spark up some stormy activity early next week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.