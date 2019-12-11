David: Gulf low to bring clouds and rain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The jacket weather has returned at least for a short period of time.
A Gulf low will pass along the coast for Thursday leading to increasing clouds and some rain activity. The rain will be spotty in nature and relatively light. About a 30% coverage is expected with most of the rain confined to the coastal areas. Highs will only manage to make it into the upper 50s to near 60.
Quickly this low will zip on by come Friday leading us into a beautiful weekend. Temperatures will moderate nicely back into the 60s and 70s for Saturday and Sunday under lots of sun.
The next chance of rain comes next Monday with another cold front.
