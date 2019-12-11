Lamar Jackson says Joe Burrow is playing lights out right now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson reminisced on his Heisman memories in a press conference and also told sports journalists who he would vote for.
In a Tweet, the starting quarterback said, “it was a whirlwind and I was surprised I won it.” Jackson who played for the University of Louisville won the prestigious award back in 2016.
During the same interview, a journalist asked Jackson, who has your Heisman vote right now? The answer was very simple, "The guy playing lights out right now… Joe Burrow” said, Jackson.
The 85th Heisman Trophy will be awarded to the most outstanding football player in the NCAA in New York City on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. The event will air on ESPN.
