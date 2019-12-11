Orgeron named as Dodd Trophy finalist; 4 others listed

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been named as a finalist for the 2019 Dodd Trophy.
“Finalists include five of the nation’s top coaches in college football who embody the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field,” say officials from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
First-year coaches are not eligible for the award. The list of finalists was released Tuesday, Dec. 10 by officials with the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Coach O was put on the mid-season watch list back in October.
Each of the five conferences is represented on the list of five finalists. Combined, these five coaches have a season record of 58-6, including two who led their teams to the College Football Playoff. During their careers, the group has a record of 402-206, with ten conference championships and two College Football Playoff National Championships.
One coach on the list, Dabo Swinney, is a former winner of the award. He won it in 2011. The other four coaches are first-time finalists.
“We couldn’t have assembled a more deserving group of coaches to be honored for this award during the sport’s 150th anniversary season,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Each of these coaches have left a significant mark on their respective programs, and communities.”
“The Dodd Trophy is the sport’s most coveted coach of the year award, because it is reserved for the most impactful coaches in all areas of a student-athlete’s success,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of the Peach Bowl. “This group has separated itself from the rest of the field this year and together have delivered some of the best moments and stories from a fantastic year of college football.”
Finalists were chosen by a panel made up of past winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family, and a College Football Hall of Fame member. The winner will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
