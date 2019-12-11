Shelby: Windy & Chilly Wednesday

A chilly, windy Wednesday is on tap for the area with the sun expected to peek through the clouds at times. Only a few showers are possible along the coast.
An area of low pressure will track across the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. For now, it appears likely the low will stay south and east of our area, but there’s still a chance for some spotty rain for the end of the work week.
The weekend looks nice with lots of sun and mild temperatures. Our next strong cold front looks to spark up some stormy activity early next week.
