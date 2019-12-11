SUNO to suspend all athletic programs at the end of academic year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Southern University of New Orleans’ Interim Chancellor James H. Ammons has announced that all athletic programs at the university will be suspended at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.
According to a statement that was released Wednesday afternoon, the decision to suspend athletics is due to a significant budget shortfall.
“In order to improve SUNO's fiscal health and its academic programs, we must take all appropriate measures to ensure financial stability and sustainability,” says Ammons. He also added, “Please know that I understand athletic programs are integral to student life and they serve to unify alumni and the university community. That’s why this decision was not an easy one.”
SUNO says that while the suspension of the school’s athletics program is considered necessary right now, they hope that they can bring athletics back to the school in the future.
In recent months, SUNO has been under review by the university’s accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Because financial stability is a core requirement in order for SUNO to be in full compliance by March 2020, the school says they made the decision along with other cost-cutting and revenue-generating decisions.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.