Amid backlash, NFL stands behind Michael Vick as honorary Pro Bowl captain

"We, over the last nine years or so, have supported Michael in his recognition of the mistake that he made. He's paid a heavy price for that. He has been accountable for it. He has worked aggressively with the Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don't make the same mistake he made, and I admire that. I know that there are people out there that will never forgive him. He knows that, but I think that this is a young man that has really taken his life in a positive direction, and we support that," Goodell said.