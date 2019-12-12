Brees shares his admiration for Joe Burrow: ‘I like he wears No. 9’

“I appreciate his story. Midwest kid, right. Goes to Ohio State and it doesn’t work out. Makes his way to LSU. He’s going to be the Heisman winner. He’s leading his team to the BCS playoff game. Hopefully the national championship. You want to root for guys like that. Guys that have to travel that tough road, face some adversity and overcome it. Come out better on the other side. It’s been fun to watch him operate in that offense. Obviously there’s some carryover with Joe Brady being here. You see things at time that look familiar. He’s executing it to perfection. He’s making the most out of every play, and every situation. He’s highly efficient, he’s going to break the completion percentage, 78 or 79 percent. They seem to have a great team. They seem to play for one another.”