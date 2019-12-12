Bruce: Clouds Are Back With A Few Spotty Showers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The clouds have moved back in as we see another chilly day is on tap for the area with highs only climbing to the upper 50s and low 60s. A Gulf low will move closer to the coast and bring most rain along the coast, bur a few showers may pass by into southeast Louisiana ans coastal mississippi. Plan for increasing clouds and some rain activity this afternoon through tonight.
As the low pressure pulls east, clouds will break up on Friday leaving us with a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will bounce back into the 60s and 70s for Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
The next chance of rain comes next Monday with another strong cold front. This front could knock north shore temperatures back to near freezing by the middle of next week.
