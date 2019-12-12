Entergy to face questions from city council on November power outage

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is set to go before the New Orleans City Council Thursday to explain what caused a widespread power outage to Uptown residents last month.
During one of the first cold nights of the season, more than 3000 people were without power. Now, city council members want to know why.
Entergy officials will share with a council committee the root of the cause for the November 12 outage.
Most of the outages were in parts of Carrollton.
With strong winds, the wind chills were in the 30s and the City of New Orleans had its freeze plan in effect with shelters opened across the city.
The night of the outage, Entergy New Orleans said they knew strong winds were to blame.
“Initial assessments so that it was a wire that burned but what caused the wire to burn we don’t know exactly what caused it,” said Toni-Green Brown with Entergy New Orleans. “We will continue to conduct assessments but we do know that we had very strong winds in the city. And those winds do have an effect on wires and lines as we know.”
Council members will ask Entergy New Orleans their process and plans to prevent other widespread outages.
The committee meeting is set for 10 a.m.
