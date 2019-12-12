State Police: Two separate crashes involving 18-wheelers causes delays on both spans of Bonnet Carre Spillway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two separate 18-wheeler crashes on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
One 18-wheeler was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on the eastbound span of the Bonnet Carre Spillway. That crash has been moved onto the shoulder of the road.
A second crash involving an 18-wheeler occurred on the westbound span of the Bonnet Carre Spillway. The 18-wheeler flipped over onto its side and is currently blocking the right lane near mile marker 214.
Traffic from the westbound crash has reached four miles in length.
State Police reports that there are only minor injuries in both crashes.
