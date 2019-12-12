Former Catholic Deacon George Brignac indicted for child-rape

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans parish grand jury has just indicted former deacon George Brignac, 84, for the aggravated rape of a boy under the age of 12 at Holy Rosary Church in the 1970’s.
Brignac has been out on bond since his arrest in September. Last year he told FOX 8 he did not abuse anyone.
He was booked with one count of first degree rape in September. According to NOPD, the arrest comes after an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse claims.
Brignac was removed from ministry in 1988 after he was accused of sexually abusing young boys in the 1970s and 80s.
In 1978, Brignac was acquitted of charges that he sexually abused three boys at St. Matthew’s in River Ridge before the Archdiocese moved him to Holy Rosary.
In 2018, one of Brignac’s alleged victims called for his arrest after he says he was raped while he was a student at Holy Rosary School in the 1970s. Multiple victims later came forward also accusing Brignac of sexual abuse.
The Archdiocese has since paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars of settlements to victims who have accused Brignac of sexual abuse.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans removed Brignac from the ministry in 1988 after his third arrest on allegations of child molestation, though prosecutors eventually refused those charges. Brignac was found not guilty of similar charges after a bench trial in Jefferson Parish in 1978, involving boys he allegedly victimized at St. Matthew the Apostle parish.
However, Brignac still was reading Scripture as a lay minister during masses at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Metairie as recently as 2018, before the archdiocese again stripped him of the role.
Brignac faces a mandatory lifetime prison term if convicted of the charge.
