Juan’s World: Time to Fire Gentry?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World, which, most times, is a world in love with basketball. I love college hoops and my Tarheels. And in the NBA, I’m trying to love the Pelicans. But, they haven’t given us much to love this season. I mean, they lost in Milwaukee tonight, which was their 10th straight defeat.
As I’m watching this game, I’m also watching the twitter feed light up with fans calling for Alvin Gentry’s job. I don’t ever like to see a head coach lose his or her job. I know how much work they put into that job and how, sometimes, they don’t get nearly enough success out of it.
Alvin Gentry is the poster boy for that. He works tirelessly at his craft and has been doing it a long time. But, for a long time, he hasn’t won enough games. Whether it’s here in New Orleans or his previous stop, as a head coach, in Phoenix. Consistent winning has not been a part of his past.
So, that’s why I questioned when he was hired. Not because he’s not a good man and not because he doesn’t know the game of basketball. But, because this franchise needed someone with a proven track record of winning consistently and Gentry, sadly, does not.
Now, granted, most teams would’ve struggled to win with the number of injuries the Pelicans have had this season. But, there’s still talent on the floor. But, the results aren’t there.
Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, J.J. Redick...these guys have been a part of winning teams before and yet they haven’t been able to get this team over the hump.
So here we are. Twenty-five games in the books and the Pelicans have just six wins. SIX!!! At this rate, they may get 18 wins this season. But, there are no guarantees. Not with Gentry at the helm.
I really do want Gentry to succeed here but I’m afraid that train has left the station and the players belief in ‘him’ left with it.
The fans, who threw down their hard earned money on season tickets, only to watch this team flounder night in and night out, deserve better.
So they’re right. It’s time for the Pelicans to begin thinking about their future without Alvin Gentry.
Juan's World, Juan's World.
