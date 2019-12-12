NOPD investigates officer-involved shooting in Gentilly, no one injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Gentilly.
An officer and an individual shot at each other after a traffic stop. Neither person was injured.
“It is unfortunate that an individual choosed to use a weapon against an officer,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.
The scene is in the 6400 blk. of Painters St. An arrest has been made, but it is unclear what led to the traffic stop.
A witness said they saw a large amount of Louisiana State Police and New Orleans police in the area new the Univeristy of New Orleans around 3 p.m.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.