Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two-engine plane with two people aboard crash-landed on a Phoenix street Wednesday while on final approach to a nearby airport after the pilot declared an emergency. Fire Capt. Nicole Minnick said there were no injuries and that both people on the plane initially declined treatment before one requested transport to a hospital for further evaluation. The fuselage ended up on the pavement with one wing was broken off. Several nearby parked cars were heavily damaged. KNXV-TV quoted the unidentified pilot as saying he was “just glad to be alive.” There was no immediate indication what caused the crash, but FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the plane was headed for Deer Valley Airport when the pilot declared an emergency. Kenetizer said the FAA will investigate.