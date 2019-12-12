Local ports react to deal on international trade agreement

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Mississippi River is critical to U.S. commerce and international trade and local ports are reacting to a deal reached in Washington on a modified, multi-nation trade agreement.
Paul Aucoin is executive director of the Port of South Louisiana.
“The more trade you have, the more jobs you create, that’s what we’re all about, creating jobs…If trade agreements are favorable, we have more trade, more cargo.” Aucoin said. “The Port of South Louisiana is the largest tonnage port in the Western Hemisphere.”
The U.S. House is expected to approve the USMCA before its Christmas break.
Aucoin thinks the trade accord will benefit the port he oversees and increase exports.
"I feel that it will be easier to, you know, have the exports that we're interested in exporting without all the red tape or tariffs or things of that nature,” said Aucoin.
The Port of New Orleans issued the following statement:
“The Port of New Orleans, like other commercial enterprises, needs and depends upon a strong U.S. economy. Free and fair trade policies are the best way to promote growth in the U.S. and in our partnering countries. We continue to be strong advocates of all trade agreements, which reflect market realities and economic growth potentials for all involved - moreover creating certainty for those involved in trade worldwide.”
Capitol Hill Democrats joined President Trump in hailing the deal as a big win for American workers.
"There is no question, of course, that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.
In a tweet, Trump said, “America's great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody - Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions - tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country's worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!”
Aucoin considers the agreement to be an update to NAFTA.
"It talks about certain things that weren't in existence when NAFTA was signed like technology products and stuff of that nature, so all that's now covered,” Aucoin stated.
And Aucoin believes the new trade deal will spur new development, including what’s known as Foreign Direct Investment.
"As we speak we have 17 industries that have committed to locate within the port, build their factories in the port, $23.5 billion worth of new investment and about half of those are foreign countries, China, Russia and I think this new agreement helps with that, make it an even better place for foreign countries to come in and invest,” said Aucoin.
