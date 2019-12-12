LSU QB Joe Burrow receives AP College Football Player of the Year honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the Associated Press college football player of the year.
The AP reported Burrow took home the honor by a landslide, collecting 50 of 53 first-place votes and a total of 156 points. Burrow is the first player at LSU to win the award.
According to the Associated Press, Burrow was followed by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with three first-place votes and 29 points. Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts rounded out the group with 33 points.
Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes.
Burrow is the favorite to win the Heisman and the AP noted there have only been five times that the AP player of the year has not been the same as the Heisman winner. The AP player of the year award started in 1998.
Burrow is also a finalist for the Manning, Camp, O’Brien, and Maxwell awards.
He has already been announced as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback in college football. Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to win the Golden Arm Award.
Burrow, a senior from Athens, Ohio, is looking to become LSU’s second Heisman winner. The late Billy Cannon won the trophy in 1959.
