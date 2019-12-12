Man found shot to death in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead in Metairie.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies were called to the 1100 block of South Upland Avenue around 12:45 a.m. for a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as deputies work to determine a suspect and a motive.
JPSO has not released the identity of the victim pending family notification.
If anyone has any information about the shooting that could help investigators, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
