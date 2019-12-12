Members of the Saints Super Bowl 44 team to make appearance at Pelicans game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Members of the Saints Super Bowl 44 team will make an appearance at this Sunday’s Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic.
Former players Lance Moore, Sedrick Ellis, Roman Harper and Jahri Evans will be taking pictures with fans and signing autographs from 1:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. on concourse levels 100 and 300.
Fans will have to have a ticket to the Pelicans game in order to attend the autograph signing.
Patrons will be limited to one autograph and one picture.
