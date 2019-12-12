NOFD: Crews will shore up collapsed hotel before victims can be recovered

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said Thursday that work at the Hard Rock site will likely not be finished until the end of next Summer.
The plan includes taking the building down piece by piece. When that work begins, the city says it’s first priority will be to recover the bodies of the two men still inside the building. The city says the first thing that needs to happen is workers shoring up the building to the roof line.
Engineers believe the building is still very unstable and that shoring process will take months.
McConnell said equipment will be moved into place beginning next week. That part of the process he says will be a safety measure to protect workers and people on the street as they begin taking the upper floors down piece by piece.
The city says it’s built a pedestrian walkway that continues down Canal Street and also say they’ve removed fencing at Burgundy and Canal to allow for foot traffic along the 1000 block of Canal. The city says it is also meeting now about parade routes for Carnival season and how those routes might be affected.
