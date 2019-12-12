Overtime Podcast #118 - Triple Coverage, Week 15

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sean Fazende looks back on what went wrong for the Saints against the 49ers, how they’ll approach an up-and-down Colts team and how the race to the playoffs looks after 13 games. (:00)
Plus, Sean is joined by Chris Hagan and Garland Gillen to look at the weeklong celebration of LSU’s 13-0 regular season that will be capped off by Joe Burrow’s Heisman Ceremony Saturday. (20:45)
Finally, Garland and Sean discuss Rummel’s undefeated campaign to a Division I State Championship as well as a preview of the local teams - Destrehan, Edna Karr, Warren Easton and St. James - looking to bring home a trophy this weekend. (31:05)
