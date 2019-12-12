Police make second arrest in the Canal St. mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -“I’m very appreciative of everybody who worked on this investigation. It means a lot to all of us,” says, Cashmere Hamilton.
Hamilton is one of 12 people injured during the mass shooting on Canal Street, December 1st.
She says she’s relieved to know, U.S. Marshals captured a second suspect, 21 year old La’Bryson Polidore in Baton Rouge. The other suspect already in custody is 22-year-old Stafford Starks. Both are from St. Mary Parish.
“This incident is a result of feud that occurred in St. Mary Parish. Starks and Polidore encountered one another in the 700 block of Canal Street, and they began to fire handguns that they were armed with,” says Chief Shaun Ferguson.
“I feel relieved that they found the people that hurt so many people,” says Hamilton.
Hamilton lives in Texas and was visiting her family in the New Orleans area. A bullet grazed her head that night, but she said it could have been much more serious.
“Unbelievable honestly. I can’t put it into words, but I’m grateful to be here,” says Hamilton.
Of the 12 people shot that night, police say one of them was the suspect, Polidore. He was shot in foot and tried to seek treatment at the Iberia Medical Center. Police there, though, says they found no evidence of a shooting in that town, and they began to investigation other possibilities.
“Once New Orleans Police met with us, right here at the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office, with surveillance video and we were able to identify that suspect as La’Bryson Polidore,” says Fernest Martin.
Together the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office and the NOPD worked the case. Chief Shaun Ferguson says CRIMESTOPPER tips started pouring in.
“I just feel good. I’m thankful for everybody who was involved in this investigation,” says Hamilton.
