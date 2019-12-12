A year of LSU’s Joe Burrow in photos

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s record-setting quarterback Joe Burrow rewrote the record books with a 2019 performance that earned him a Heisman Trophy nomination.
Other finalists include Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.
The winner of the 85th Heisman Memorial Trophy will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in New York.
The late Billy Cannon is LSU’s only Heisman Trophy winner, claiming the prize in 1959.
Burrow, who was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year on Monday by the Associated Press, set school marks for passing yards (4,715), passing TDs (48), passing yards per game (362.7), completions (342), total offense (5,004) and total offense per game (384.9).
Burrow also broke the SEC record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season in 2019 and he's the only player in league history to throw for over 4,000 yards and 40 or more touchdowns in a single-season.
Here are a few more of Burrow’s accomplishments, according to LSU Athletics:
In 13 games, Burrow has directed an LSU offense that scored a school-record 621 points as the Tigers averaged 47.8 points a contest. The Tigers also scored 50 or more points a school-record six times in 2019 and LSU scored 40 points or more a record 10 times.
Burrow set the LSU single-game mark for passing touchdowns with six in the 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 21. He's also thrown five touchdowns in a game three times in 2019 – vs. Georgia Southern, vs. Utah State and vs. Ole Miss.
Burrow holds the second and third highest passing yards games in LSU history, tossing for 471 yards and four TDs in a win over Texas during the second week of the season and 489 yards and five scores in the 58-37 win over Ole Miss in November.
Burrow has thrown for 300-yards or more in a school-record seven straight games heading into the Oklahoma contest and he holds the school-record for 300-yard passing games in a season with 11.
Dating back to last year, Burrow has completed at least 20 passes in 16 consecutive games, also the longest streak of its kind in LSU history.
For his career, the two-year starter has guided the Tigers to a 23-3 mark with nine of his wins coming against Top 10 opponents. The nine Top 10 wins for Burrow are the most by any quarterback in school history.
