Zack: Sunny, warmer weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s going to be a chilly, damp night as a Gulf low moves by us to the south but with this low departing the area on Friday, it will set the stage for a beautiful weekend of weather.
Tonight grab the jackets and the umbrellas as light showers will continue off and on with temperatures holding steady in the 50s. Friday starts ugly with patchy fog and cloudy skies but sunshine will return by the afternoon. This will allow for temperatures to respond nicely as highs rise into the upper 60s.
This weekend it’s back to sunny skies and nice, mild temperatures. Highs on Saturday will make it into the low 70s and we bump that up to the middle 70s come Sunday.
Our next chance for rain is with a strong cold front on Monday. The timing of the rain looks to be for the second half of the day during the afternoon continuing into the overnight hours. Once this front departs on Tuesday, it’s back to December cold with highs near 50 and lows close to freezing for many of you come the middle of next week.
